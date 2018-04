List of hot meals for Thanksgiving

Many of you will be sitting down with your families enjoying a hot meal. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank have partnered with several agencies to make sure no one goes hungry during the holidays.

The food bank has prepared a list of hot meal sites that will be open on or around Thanksgiving to help those struggling to put food on the table.

Thanksgiving hot meal locations in Cuyahoga County include:

Bay Presbyterian Church Hot Meal at St. Malachi’s

2459 Washington Ave, Cleveland

11/28, serving breakfast from 8am-10am

216-526-9597

Christian Family Outreach

711 East 105th Street, Cleveland

11/24, serving from 2pm-5pm

216-451-7816

Community A.M.E. Church

5805 Lexington Ave, Cleveland

11/25, serving dinner from 4pm-6pm

216-361-0693

Cove United Methodist Church

12501 Lake Ave, Lakewood

11/26, serving lunch from 11am-1pm

216-521-7424

East Shore United Methodist – Soup’s On!

23002 Lakeshore Blvd, Euclid

11/25, serving dinner from 5pm-6pm

216-261-1688

Emmanuel Baptist Church

7901 Quincy Ave, Cleveland

11/25, serving lunch from 11am-1pm

216-432-2212

Morning Star Baptist Church

10250 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland

11/25, serving dinner from 3pm-4:30pm

216-721-7300

Mt. Zion Congregational UCC

10723 Magnolia Drive, Cleveland

11/26, serving dinner from noon to 1pm

216-791-5760

Mt. Zion Fellowship Church

4265 Northfield Road, Highland Hills

11/28, serving lunch from 11am-12:30pm

216-292-3131

Northeast Church of God

8108 Pulaski Ave, Cleveland

11/25, serving dinner from 4pm-6pm

216-391-3410

Our Family Home Center

14681 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland

11/26, serving dinner from 11am-1pm

216-375-9400

Pearl Road United Methodist Church

4200 Pearl Road, Cleveland

11/26, serving Thanksgiving dinner

216-661-5642

Philemon Community Baptist

12618 Shaw Ave, Cleveland

11/24, serving dinner from 5pm-6pm

216-268-5127

Project SEVA – St. Coleman’s

2021 West 65th Street, Cleveland

11/28, serving dinner from 2pm-6pm

216-651-0550

Saints Robert & William Parish

367 East 260th Street, Euclid

11/24, serving dinner from 5:15pm-6:15pm

216-731-1515

Salvation Army – Ohio City

4402 Clark Ave, Cleveland

11/25, serving lunch from noon to 1pm

216-631-1515

Shiloh Baptist Church

5500 Scovil Ave, Cleveland

11/26 & 11/27, serving dinner from noon to 1pm

216-881-7337

St. Aloysius Church

10932 St. Clair Ave, Cleveland

11/24, serving dinner from 5pm-6pm

216-451-3262

St. Boniface Church

3545 West 54th Street, Cleveland

11/26, doors open at 4pm serving dinner from 5pm-6pm

216-961-2713

St. Herman’s FOCUS Cleveland

4410 Franklin Blvd, Cleveland

11/21-11/28, serving breakfast 6-6:30am serving lunch 11:30am-noon, serving dinner 5:30pm-6pm

216-631-9860

St. Michael the Archangel

3114 Scranton Road, Cleveland

11/22, serving dinner from 1:30pm-3pm

216-621-3847

St. Patrick’s Church

3610 Bridge Ave, Cleveland

11/25, serving lunch from 2pm-5pm

216-281-5854

Thea Bowman Center

11901 Oakfield Ave, Cleveland

11/28, serving lunch from 1pm-2pm

216-491-0699

True Holiness Temple

7710 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

11/26 serving lunch 11a.m.-2p.m.

216-881-4659

Victory Nazarene

1632 East 55th Street, Cleveland

11/24, serving dinner from 5:30pm-6pm

216-881-3115

West Side Catholic Center

3135 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

11/23-11/28, serving breakfast at 9am and lunch at noon Monday-Friday

216-631-4741

Zion United Church of Christ

2716 West 14th Street, Cleveland

11/28, serving dinner from 4:15pm-5:30pm, serving breakfast 9am-10am and dinner 4:30-5:15 on Saturday

216-861-2371

Thanksgiving hot meal locations in Lake County include:

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel

29850 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe

11/23, serving dinner from 5:30pm-6pm

440-585-0700

Prince of Peace Church

7193 Reynolds Road, Mentor

11/28, serving lunch from 10:30am-11:30am

440-479-1588

Salvation Army – Painesville

69 Pearl Street, Painesville

11/23, 11/24, 11/25, 11/27, serving breakfast and lunch from 6:30am-1pm

440-354-3774

Willow Praise Church

32901 Vine Street, Willowick

11/26, serving dinner from 12pm to 2pm

440-944-5683

Thanksgiving hot meal locations in Ashland and Richland counties include:

Ashland Breakfast Center

322 Cleveland Ave, Ashland

11/28, serving from 8:30am-10am

419-281-3667

Salvation Army – Ashland

527 East Liberty Street, Ashland

11/23, serving Thanksgiving dinner 5:30pm-6:30pm; 11/24, 11/25, serving lunch 11am-11:45am

419-281-8001

Bellville First Baptist Church

4534 Spayde Road, Bellville

11/25, serving dinner from 4pm-6:30pm

740-627-7820

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.