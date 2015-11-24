Hopkins preps for Cleveland winter

Cleveland got its first taste of winter weather over the weekend. Winter is still about a month away, but Cleveland Hopkins International Airport's Snow Removal team is getting ready.

The snow removal team practiced dry run exercises Monday.

Cleveland 19 also received a tour of the Operations Control Tower for a bird's eye view of the airfield as well as access to the aircraft de-icing pad and close-up shots of snow melters, plows, brooms and multi-purpose vehicles.

Last year Hopkins experienced 66.3 inches of snow. We had 73 days with at least a trace of snow or more. The previous year, Hopkins was hit with 84.8 inches of snow, the 7th worst winter on record.

Cleveland Hopkins has three runways. In September the Federal Aviation Administration fined the airport $735,000 under-staffing snow removal crews.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.