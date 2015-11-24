Pettine benches Manziel for McCown after night club video surfaces

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel cannot get away from the limelight. Video posted on Instagram two days ago shows the QB partying. Manziel says the video could be old.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel cannot get away from the limelight. Video posted on Instagram two days ago shows the QB partying. Manziel says the video could be old.

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine benches Johnny Manziel after night club video surfaced Monday.

The Browns released the following statement just before 4 p.m. Tuesday:

“Josh McCown will be the starting quarterback on Monday night against the Ravens. I informed the quarterbacks of that decision after I sat down and spoke with Johnny, Flip (John DeFilippo) and Kevin (O’Connell) after practice today. Johnny will be the third quarterback. I’ve spoken to Ray (Farmer) and Jimmy (Haslam) to inform them of my decision, and they are in full support.

“Everyone in this organization wants what is best for Johnny just like we do for every player in our locker room. I’m especially disappointed in his actions and behavior because he has been working very hard. The improvements from last year to this year have been tremendous but he still has to consistently demonstrate that he has gained a good understanding of what it takes to be successful at the quarterback position on this level. It goes well beyond the field. We are going to continue to support him in every way possible, but at this point, we’ve decided it’s best to go with Josh as the starter going forward.”

Pettine spoke to the media Tuesday before noon and had not made a decision then.

He did say the whole situation surrounding Manziel was "disappointing" and "frustrating."

Monday, Instagram video, purchased by TMZ, shows the QB holding a bottle of Dom Perignon. The video does not show the QB drinking, but does include the following caption on the post: "djlxatxSippin on Dom Perignon for no reason with #johnnymanziel."

Manziel at a Cleveland Browns event Monday at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank said the video could be old. He said he was at the OSU/Michigan game.

"I haven't seen anything, this has been my main focus was to get back, getting prepared and coming here for this on Monday. I haven't seen anything or heard anything, I been here for this event and that's really what I want to talk about is the things that are really important," Manziel said.

This is Manziel's second year with the Browns. He was drafted out of Texas A&M. His rookie season was marred by poor play and his reputation for high-profile-partying.

