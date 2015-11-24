Bullet hits CPD cruiser patrolling for drug activity

Cleveland police still have not made any arrests after a bullet flew through a police cruiser's passenger's side window. It happened as the cruiser was making a turn at East 90th Street and Morris Avenue, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, the bullet barely missed two officers who were inside and on patrol looking for drug activity.

Other officers arrived on the scene and immediately started searching nearby homes and yards for evidence.

Laura Wills lives only steps away, but says she didn't hear the gunshots.

"No, I didn't. No, I didn't. But, you know, it's getting out of hand around here," said Wills.

The shooting also happened right in front of Daniel E. Morgan Elementary School. Sheila Price is a substitute teacher there and a mom who grew up in the neighborhood.

"It's very frightening because this is not usually Cleveland. A lot of things are happening right now. It's very scary. You are scared to have your children out playing, and it didn't used to be that way," said Price.

The cruiser is now inside a garage at the police impound lot on Bradley Road being processed for evidence.

Meanwhile, back near the intersection where the cruiser was shot, Wills has small children and says enough is enough. So many bullets are flying in this neighborhood, she says she's packing up and moving.

"Yeah, I'm moving. I'm moving. I have two children in my house [that are] underage. I want them to be able to be in a safer environment, in a safer neighborhood. I can't even really let him come outside and play in the evening because of the way it is. So, it's time to go," added Wills.

This is the fourth police car shot at this year.

