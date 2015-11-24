Suspect in deadly triple shooting had Lakewood connection

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WOIO) - The brother of a man killed in a Columbus shooting along with his wife and son says the suspect was a neighbor once friendly with the family.

Jason Lozier said suspect Barry Kirk lived across the street from his brother, John Anderson II, and had been in the house and shared meals.

The 33-year-old Lozier said Tuesday Kirk and Anderson fell out over an argument in the past few weeks.

Police say the 50-year-old Kirk fatally shot Anderson, his wife Christina Anderson and their 7-year-old son Landon Anderson Monday afternoon.

Police shot and killed Kirk as he ran from the house.

The mother and a surviving 12-year-old daughter are heard begging for help on a 911 call, saying a man was in the house with a gun.

Kirk graduated from Lakewood High School in 1986.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.