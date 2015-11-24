Moms on the Move: Life-sized board game brings Candy Land to life

There are even more activities available to keep the kids entertained. (Source: WOIO)

The Lake County Metroparks has some help for Moms on the Move. The park system now has a life-sized Candy Land board game, with a special nature theme.

You can feel like a kid again with your kids at Lake Metroparks WILD Days of Winter. The holiday tradition brings an iconic board game to life.

"It's colorful and the kids were really excited," said Lisa Corrado, of Mentor. "To see it life-sized is really neat."

The indoor wonderland sends children through all four seasons with interactive elements at every step, exploring nature throughout the year as they play the game.

"It's fun. Kind of teaches them stuff about nature. She gets her colors and she can burn off some energy in the process," said Michelle Ringer, of Painesville.

Moms, like Linda Wintersteller, appreciate the educational aspect, while still keeping it fun for her home-schooled son, Gr ant.

"We are always looking for something exciting to do, something new and interesting and this is great," Wintersteller said.

"I think it's a nature learning thing and a fun game to play, too," Gr ant said.

Julia, who's 12 years old, says she loves it as much as the little ones do.

"I brought my friends here and they've loved it. They like playing the mini game and it's just a bigger version, like you're the game pieces," she said.

WILD Days of Winter is open daily from now until Jan. 3, but is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Admission is free.

While at Penitentiary Glen, you can also do indoor and outdoor scavenger hunts that explore nature, make a "s'more-nament" craft to take home, or feed a live chickadee outdoors with their Bird in Hand program. Click here to find more information on activities.

Taking part in the festivities? Send us your photos at pics@cleveland19.com and we'll add them to our slideshow!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.