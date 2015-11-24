Police: Man wanted after attempted abduction of Parma teen

Police say the girl was walking home on Schwab Drive just west of York Road when the man approached her in his vehicle. (Source: Google Maps)

Police need the public’s help identifying a man who they say was involved in an attempted abduction of a 14-year-old Parma girl on Monday.

According to Parma Police, around 3:20 p.m., the girl was walking home on Schwab Drive just west of York Road after being dropped off by the school bus. The girl told police that while she was walking on the sidewalk, a man driving a red car stopped near her, got out of his car and approached her. She said the man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into his vehicle, but she fought back and the man let her go. She told police he then fled the area in his car.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, 6' tall, with a slender build, short black hair and a goatee. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and gloves. The car was described as a bright red, newer, four-door mid-size vehicle.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is asked to call the Parma Police crime tipline at (440) 887-7340.

