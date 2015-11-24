Carl Monday Investigation: Moonlight firefighters awaiting discipline

A Carl Monday investigation discovered some Cleveland firefighters violating the policy on part-time work, putting themselves and citizens at risk.

A Carl Monday investigation into the Cleveland Fire Department is already getting attention from City Hall. The Integrity Control Unit of the Safety Director's Office has now started its own probe into the abuse of the fire department's secondary employment policy.

Cleveland's Fire Chief Patrick Kelly announced that administrative charges have been filed against 35 Cleveland firefighters for abuse of the division’s secondary employment policy.

A total of 30 out of 35 firefighters have had their disciplinary hearings. With just five more to go, punishment could be coming soon. (Source: WOIO)

Dozens of Cleveland firefighters are still awaiting discipline, following a Carl Monday investigation in February. We've learned disciplinary hearings are almost complete and punishment could be coming soon.

The investigation involved Cleveland firefighters working second jobs at Aero Mag 2000, the de-icing company at Hopkins International Airport. Some didn’t have permission from the fire department. Others worked more than the 20-hour part-time limit.

“I appreciate you bringing us this information, and I'm asking the Integrity Control Unit to continue to look at it,” said former Chief Patrick Kelly.

The city launched its own probe and sent disciplinary letters to 35 firefighters.

Carl Monday has learned that 30 of the firefighters have had their disciplinary hearings; five others are pending.

That doesn’t include the focus of Monday’s investigation, Aero Mag operations director Michael Bey, and the company’s regional boss, William Colberg. As was reported, both held full-time jobs with Aero Mag and the Cleveland Fire Department. Both men are still under investigation.

The extent of the discipline for the other 35 firefighters remains unknown. The city says it won’t release that information until all the hearings are completed.

