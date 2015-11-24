Mentor pizza delivery driver grateful for $700 tip

Jeff Louis says the only reason he posted the video on YouTube was so he could share how he was feeling with his family and friends around the country. (Source: YouTube)

One of the most shared videos on YouTube reigns from northeast Ohio, after a Lake County man posted a video celebrating a $700 tip!

Jeff Louis, who works at Gionino's Pizzeria in Mentor, was so emotional, he posted a video on YouTube titled, "Watch This: The Most Amazing Thing Happened To Me Today."

"This whole church came up and gave me over $700 for a tip. It's just truly amazing. I'm having such a hard time lately," Louis says in the video.

Louis says he was asked to come in early last Sunday to make a delivery to Life Point Church in Mentor. After the delivery, Pastor Ken Wright tipped him $100 and then several other members started giving him money, too. The tip's total reached $700, stunning Louis.

Gionino's Manager Andrew Koneval says after the delivery, Louis came back to the store to share his good news and since then has been overwhelmed by the support.

"He doesn't want all the attention, but he's so grateful. That kind of thing rubs off on you, you know. The first thing he did when he got back was try to share some of that money with the other guys that work here. It's just really special," Koneval said.

Louis says the only reason he posted the video on YouTube was so he could show his family and friends across the country how he was feeling.

