Man found shot dead inside Oberlin home

Police responded after the call came in shortly after noon on Tuesday. (Source: WOIO)

Oberlin Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a residence on Locust Street early Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, police responded to a 911 call from a man who said he went to go see his cousin and found him shot and surrounded by blood.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim has not been identified yet.

Ohio BCI is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who has more information can call Oberlin Police at (440) 774-1061.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.