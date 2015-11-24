Bobby Hernandez indicted on 32 charges for kidnapping son, falsifying records

The latest on the case of a missing child in Alabama who was found 13 years later in Ohio (all times local):

Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 13 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The Latest, missing child: Mother, son have been in contact

The Alabama mother who found out last week her kidnapped son is alive and well in Ohio released a statement for the first time through her attorney, Gloria Allred.

Bobby Hernandez waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.The 53-year-old Alabama dad is accused of kidnapping his son as a toddler.

The man accused of kidnapping his young son 13-years ago, Bobby Hernandez, will be back in a Cuyahoga County courtroom on November 12. Hernandez made his first court appearance Wednesday, and bond was set at $250,000.

Julian Hernandez: I just want to be a normal 18-year-old

Did 18-year-old Julian Hernandez try to change his record to conceal his father’s crime?

A Cleveland man has been indicted on multiple charges relating to the 2002 kidnapping of his then 5-year-old son, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty announced Tuesday.

Bobby Hernandez, 53, is accused of kidnapping his son from the boy's mother's home in Alabama back in 2002 and living with the boy under assumed identities in Cleveland ever since.

Cleveland police arrested Hernandez on Nov. 2, 2015 after the FBI received a tip that he and his missing son were living in Cleveland.

Hernandez faces a total of 32 counts:

- Six counts of kidnapping, a first-degree felony

- Four counts of interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony

- 11 counts of tampering with records, a third-degree felony

- One count of forgery (uttering), a fifth-degree felony

- Five counts of fifth-degree felony forgery

- Five counts of first-degree misdemeanor forgery

McGinty says tampering and forgery charges stem from Hernandez's repeated falsification of records, including his son's birth certificate for the purposes of enrolling his son in school and his own driver's license and certificate of title.

"Mr. Hernandez selfishly deprived this child of his mother, and the mother her child. They lost any chance to bond, nurture and enjoy the benefits of this vital relationship," said McGinty. "This indictment should send a strong message to anyone considering stealing their child."

