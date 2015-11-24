Bobby Hernandez indicted on 32 charges for kidnapping son, falsi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Bobby Hernandez indicted on 32 charges for kidnapping son, falsifying records

Bobby Hernandez (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail) Bobby Hernandez (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 13 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 13 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

A Cleveland man has been indicted on multiple charges relating to the 2002 kidnapping of his then 5-year-old son, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty announced Tuesday.

Bobby Hernandez, 53, is accused of kidnapping his son from the boy's mother's home in Alabama back in 2002 and living with the boy under assumed identities in Cleveland ever since.

Cleveland police arrested Hernandez on Nov. 2, 2015 after the FBI received a tip that he and his missing son were living in Cleveland.

Hernandez faces a total of 32 counts:

- Six counts of kidnapping, a first-degree felony

- Four counts of interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony

- 11 counts of tampering with records, a third-degree felony

- One count of forgery (uttering), a fifth-degree felony

- Five counts of fifth-degree felony forgery

- Five counts of first-degree misdemeanor forgery

McGinty says tampering and forgery charges stem from Hernandez's repeated falsification of records, including his son's birth certificate for the purposes of enrolling his son in school and his own driver's license and certificate of title.

"Mr. Hernandez selfishly deprived this child of his mother, and the mother her child. They lost any chance to bond, nurture and enjoy the benefits of this vital relationship," said McGinty. "This indictment should send a strong message to anyone considering stealing their child."

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly