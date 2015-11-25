Thanksgiving Travel: Busy roads and packed airports

AAA Travel reports nearly 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during Thanksgiving weekend this year. The holiday travel forecast marks the seventh consecutive year of growth, resulting in the most Thanksgiving travelers since 2007, a 0.6 percent jump from the 46.6 million people who traveled last year.

It's the busiest day of the year for air travel. At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, 22,000 people will fly to their Thanksgiving destination, 9,000 more than normal.

Because of the heavy volume of travelers, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will have all hands on deck, enforcing speed limits, seat belts, and especially tailgating and distracted driving.

This year there's also a lot of construction to navigate at Hopkins International Airport. There will be airport staff both inside and outside helping travelers get where they need to be.

Gearing up for a busy morning @CLEAirport. More than 20,000 people expected to pass through today. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/tYuACI5njp — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) November 25, 2015

Security is also heightened because of the Paris attacks and the Russian jet incident with Turkey.

Be prepared to see extra staff throughout the weekend and all lanes will be open. So if you're flying out today, plan on arriving early. Hopkins has some Thanksgiving travel tips so flyers know what to expect as they head out for the holiday.

Check out some Thanksgiving holiday flying tips: https://t.co/JhzhgOiPbd — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) November 20, 2015

Fortune.com meantime, has created a list of the top ten busiest airports. They suggest travelers looking to avoid the crowds should consider flying out on Thanksgiving Day and coming back on Monday.

10 BUSIEST AIRPORTS THANKSGIVING 2015

And if you plan to hit the highways, Triple A says 46.9 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more from home during the holiday. This is a .6 percent increase over the people who traveled last year.

The increase, according to experts, has a lot to do with cheap gas prices. Americans will likely be paying the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2008.

