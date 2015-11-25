Thanksgiving Travel: Busy roads and packed airports - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Thanksgiving Travel: Busy roads and packed airports

Thanksgiving travelers in line at Hopkins airport. (Source: WOIO) Thanksgiving travelers in line at Hopkins airport. (Source: WOIO)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year!  

This year there's also a lot of construction to navigate at Hopkins International Airport. There will be airport staff both inside and outside helping travelers get where they need to be.

Security is also heightened because of the Paris attacks and the Russian jet incident with Turkey.

Be prepared to see extra staff throughout the weekend and all lanes will be open. So if you're flying out today, plan on arriving early. Hopkins has some Thanksgiving travel tips so flyers know what to expect as they head out for the holiday.  

Fortune.com meantime, has created a list of the top ten busiest airports. They suggest travelers looking to avoid the crowds should consider flying out on Thanksgiving Day and coming back on Monday.

10 BUSIEST AIRPORTS THANKSGIVING 2015

And if you plan to hit the highways, Triple A says 46.9 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more from home during the holiday. This is a .6 percent increase over the people who traveled last year.

The increase, according to experts, has a lot to do with cheap gas prices. Americans will likely be paying the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2008.

