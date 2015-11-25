Birth Announcement: Cavs star Kyrie is a new dad

Congratulations to Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving. He's a proud new father.

Azurie Elizabeth Irving 11/23/15 35 hours of labor from her great mother and she came into the world… https://t.co/z1cBekk690 — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 25, 2015

Kyrie posted a picture and the following message to Facebook:

k1irving Azurie Elizabeth Irving 11/23/15

35 hours of labor from her great mother and she came into the world to bring a shine to my world that I never thought was possible. I love you so much, and my heart grew the first time I felt your heart against mine.

Mommy, I gave her your name because I know you will bless her and our family the same way you blessed me. I love you.

Azurie Elizabeth Irving was born Tuesday after 35 hours of labor.

The baby girl is named after Kyrie's mom.

