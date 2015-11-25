Berea police looking to reunite lost pig with owner

Officials looking to reunite this lost pic with its owner. (Source: City of Berea)

Berea's animal control officer is trying to locate the owner of a little pig.

The 40-pound pig was found walking down Crescent Drive around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday the animal control officer is taking him to get checked out by a vet.

If you know who 'porky' belongs to call 440-826-5870.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.