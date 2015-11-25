Rash of dumpster fires under investigation

Police in Cleveland are investigating after a rash of fires were set in the area of E. 55th and Quincy Wednesday morning.

According to reports there were multiple dumpster fires set on the property of the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority between 2 and 3 a.m. and a six story vacant warehouse was torched on Ashland Avenue.

The locations are just blocks from each other.

If you have an information give police a call.

