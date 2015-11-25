Rash of dumpster fires under investigation - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rash of dumpster fires under investigation

Dumpster fire set on E. 55th and Quincy. (Source: WOIO) Dumpster fire set on E. 55th and Quincy. (Source: WOIO)
Dumpster fires set on CMHA property in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO) Dumpster fires set on CMHA property in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police in Cleveland are investigating after a rash of fires were set in the area of E. 55th and Quincy Wednesday morning.

According to reports there were multiple dumpster fires set on the property of the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority between 2 and 3 a.m. and a six story vacant warehouse was torched on Ashland Avenue.

The locations are just blocks from each other. 

If you have an information give police a call.

