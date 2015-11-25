Holiday Travel: Flying home for Thanksgiving

AAA Travel reports nearly 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during Thanksgiving weekend this year. The holiday travel forecast marks the seventh consecutive year of growth, resulting in the most Thanksgiving travelers since 2007, a 0.6 percent jump from the 46.6 million people who traveled last year.

Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year!

Because of the heavy volume of travelers, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will have all hands on deck, enforcing speed limits, seat belts, and especially tailgating and distracted driving.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled flight time. (Source: WOIO)

It's the busiest day of the year for air travel. At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, 22,000 people will fly to their Thanksgiving destination, 9,000 more than normal.

"We got here early to get to our gate and just relax. Don't fight the crowds," says Carrollton resident Tom Turnipseed.

A worldwide travel alert in the wake of recent terror attacks means a visible spike in security. K-9 units are out, more TSA agents are stafffed, and all screening lanes are open to keep traffic flowing.

"We're from New York originally, so after 9/11, we're completely aware of all the changes that have to be made. Safety first," says Lisette Roman, from Wadsworth.

Airline officials don't expect any major security line glitches. They say most of the action we actually won't even see.

"A lot of behind-the-scenes law enforcement, plain clothes security observing. We have over 400 cameras here at the airport," says Fred Szabo, interim director of port control at Hopkins.

There's also a lot of construction to navigate this year. Extra airport staff are stationed in key spots, both inside and outside, helping people get to where they need to be. Travelers say so far, so good.

"Fine, nothing crazy yet," says Promise Roman, of Wadsworth.

"Other than construction, I haven't noticed it's much worse," says Cassie Huye, a College of Wooster student.

