Ohio pizzeria owner offers Thanksgiving meal for those in need

Bada Bing! Pizza in Ohio has gone viral for their plans to share a Thanksgiving meal with anyone in need in the community. (Source: Bada Bing! Pizzeria Facebook)

A heartwarming sign posted in a Ohio pizzeria window is going viral for all the right reasons.

Bada Bing! Pizzeria in Springfield, Ohio drew attention on Tuesday when it placed a sign in their window regarding their Thanksgiving day plans. The restaurant will be closed, but the owners will open their doors at 2 p.m. to share a meal with anyone in the community that needs one.

The restaurant also shared a picture of their store front sign on their Facebook page. The post has since been shared over 4,000 times and received hundreds of positive comments from people across the country.



We will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, we will be having dinner here around 2pm with our family, employees, and friends. If you are are hungry or don't have any money, please come in. We will welcome you and make sure you get plenty to eat. Bada Bing! Pizzeria

