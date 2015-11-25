Life sentence for Westlake man convicted in sexual assault

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive William H. Waters III.

A Westlake man will be sentenced next week after being convicted of rape, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and child pornography charges.

Westlake man convicted of sexually abusing 3 girls could get life in prison

A Westlake man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexually assaulting three young girls for seven years.

A Cuyahoga County jury found William Waters, 39, guilty of 37 counts stemming from multiple sexual assaults between 2007 and 2014.

"As a result of the courage of the young victims in this case, along with the hard work of the Westlake Police Department, this violent predator will never hurt another child again," said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Margaret Troia.

Because one of Waters’ victims was under the age of 10 at the time of the assault, Waters was found to be a sexually violent predator, meaning he faced a mandatory life sentence without parole.

In addition to the life sentence, he also received 48 years to life in prison.

Waters was arrested in October 2014 by U.S. Marshals after fleeing to Arkansas.

Before his trial began, prosecutors say he wrote a coded message to his mother, 64-year-old Cheryl Waters, outlining a plan to break out of jail with her help.

Cheryl Waters was accused of obstructing justice.

