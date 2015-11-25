Split verdict in birthday party brawl trial at Chuck E. Cheese - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Split verdict in birthday party brawl trial at Chuck E. Cheese

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A jury convicted one man and acquitted another for a birthday party brawl at the Parmatown Chuck E. Cheese.  

Jermele Barkley, 36, of Cleveland was found guilty of felonious assault. Albert Brown, 42, of Maple Heights was found not guilty of felonious assault, aggravated riot and inciting to violence.

Police say Barkley, Brown, Chakara Watts, 21, Jahmeel Green Jr., 23 and Jahmeel Green Sr., 44 and a minor all got upset and started a fight with employees back in March when the photo booth started malfunctioning. A total of six employees were injured, including two who were seriously hurt.

Everyone involved fled before police arrived and were not arrested until weeks later.

Watts, Green Jr. and Green Sr. all pleaded guilty to their charges at earlier dates and have already received their sentences. 

The juvenile courts are handling the case of the minor involved.

Barkley will be sentenced on Dec. 16.

