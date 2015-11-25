Split verdict in birthday party brawl trial at Chuck E. Cheese

Three out of the five adults charged in connection with the attack at the Parma Chuck E. Cheese restaurant have pleaded guilty.

Sentencing Wednesday for a Cleveland man convicted of participating in a melee at a Parma Chuck E. Cheese that made national headlines. Jahmeel Green Sr.was sentenced to probation.

Two men accused in a birthday party brawl at the Parmatown Chuck E. Cheese are scheduled to go on trial Tuesday.

Trial continues for 2 men in birthday party brawl at Chuck E. Cheese

A jury convicted one man and acquitted another for a birthday party brawl at the Parmatown Chuck E. Cheese.

Jermele Barkley, 36, of Cleveland was found guilty of felonious assault. Albert Brown, 42, of Maple Heights was found not guilty of felonious assault, aggravated riot and inciting to violence.

Police say Barkley, Brown, Chakara Watts, 21, Jahmeel Green Jr., 23 and Jahmeel Green Sr., 44 and a minor all got upset and started a fight with employees back in March when the photo booth started malfunctioning. A total of six employees were injured, including two who were seriously hurt.

Everyone involved fled before police arrived and were not arrested until weeks later.

Watts, Green Jr. and Green Sr. all pleaded guilty to their charges at earlier dates and have already received their sentences.

The juvenile courts are handling the case of the minor involved.

Barkley will be sentenced on Dec. 16.

