Suspects named in Akron strip club murder

Akron police are searching for two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of Jerry Stallings, 32.

Stallings was shot Nov. 17, after getting into a fight with Daymond L. Hooks inside Centerfold's Night Club, at 1305 East Archwood Avenue.

Police say after the fight broke up, Hooks left the night club with friends only to return several minutes later. Phillip Key tackled Stallings to the ground while Hooks pulled out a gun and shot Stallings in the chest.

Stallings was found dead near the south entrance to the night club.

Both Hooks and Key fled and remain on the run.

Hooks, 29, is 5'10" and 186 lbs. He was last known to be living on 4th Avenue in Akron. Key Jr., 32, is 5'9" and 195 lbs. His last known address is on Sparhawk Avenue in Akron. Hooks is wanted for murder and felonious assault and Key is wanted for complicity to commit murder.

The Akron Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are asking for assistance from the public for information that could lead to their arrests. if you have any information give police a call.

