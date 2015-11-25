Pettine: 'He's gotta make better decisions'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel cannot get away from the limelight. Video posted on Instagram two days ago shows the QB partying. Manziel says the video could be old.

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine reiterated his disappointment with quarterback Johnny Manziel Wednesday.

Pettine benched the second-year QB Tuesday after a video surfaced of him partying in a Texas night club.

The Browns coach said he had a conversation with Manziel. He would not go into details of that conversation during a Wednesday news conference.

The second year coach said he's not ready to give up on the team's first round draft pick out of Texas A&M.

"In a vacuum he didn't break the law. Trust and accountability is really what's in play here," Pettine said.

"The position of quarterback is always going to be held to a higher standard than any other position on the team, that's the reality. It's not just about talent, it's not just what you do on the field," Pettine said.

Manziel was named the starter before last week's bye. He's now the Browns third option behind Josh McCown and Austin Davis. When asked if Manziel had played his last game with the Browns, the coach said, "I certainly hope not."

"He's made great progress. This isn't a dead end. It's a hurdle, an obstacle," Pettine said. "He has shown tremendous improvement, but he's gotta make better decisions."

The Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens Monday night.

