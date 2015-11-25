Safety enforced on highways as Thanksgiving travel peaks

It's the busiest day of the year for air travel. At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, 22,000 people will fly to their Thanksgiving destination, 9,000 more than normal.More >>
AAA Travel reports nearly 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during Thanksgiving weekend this year. The holiday travel forecast marks the seventh consecutive year of growth, resulting in the most Thanksgiving travelers since 2007, a 0.6 percent jump from the 46.6 million people who traveled last year.More >>
Cleveland 19 is in Philadelphia, PA and Berea, OH for the 2017 NFL DraftMore >>
Cleveland Browns release next season schedule.More >>
Did you know that protecting your identity is largely in your own hands? Fifty-six percent of identity theft victims traced the theft to something that was stolen from their own possession.More >>
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.More >>
When the 2017 NFL Draft begins at the end of the month, one University of Akron football player will be waiting anxiously to try on his new team's cap and get right to work.More >>
