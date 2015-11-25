Safety enforced on highways as Thanksgiving travel peaks

AAA Travel reports nearly 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during Thanksgiving weekend this year. The holiday travel forecast marks the seventh consecutive year of growth, resulting in the most Thanksgiving travelers since 2007, a 0.6 percent jump from the 46.6 million people who traveled last year.

It's the busiest day of the year for air travel. At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, 22,000 people will fly to their Thanksgiving destination, 9,000 more than normal.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will have all hands on deck, enforcing speed limits, seat belts, and especially tailgating and distracted driving. (Source: WOIO)

AAA estimates there will be about 47 million people traveling this Thanksgiving and roughly 43 million of those will be driving. That's a bump up from last year's travel numbers, for the seventh year in a row.

The low gas prices are certainly contributing to that. Drivers are paying the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in seven years, making it an easier decision to hit the road this holiday.

Because of the heavy volume, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will have all hands on deck, enforcing speed limits, seat belts, and especially tailgating and distracted driving.

"Troopers will be looking inside the vehicles, ensuring that people are doing what they are supposed to be behind the wheel, not focusing on things that are going on around them inside the vehicle, like extra bodies inside the vehicle, cell phones, not paying attention, following too closely. All those things can lead to a serious, tragic accident during the holiday weekend," said Lt. Carlos Smith, of the Elyria Post of the OSHP.

Drunk driving is also a big issue this weekend, particularly Wednesday night. So if you see someone either distracted or drunk on the road, you can dial #677 and a trooper from the nearest post will be sent out to try and locate, and stop that dangerous driver.

