Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Thankful

We have a lot to be thankful for in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Thanksgiving is a time for reflection. As we head into the holidays, we’d like to reflect on some of the things that we are thankful for.

We’re thankful for Glenville High School’s Cardale Jones, who stepped up from third on Ohio State’s quarterback depth chart, to lead the Buckeyes to the National Championship last January.

In a year of upheaval for several cities that saw violence and rioting, we are thankful that protests here in Cleveland were, for the most part, peaceful.

We’re thankful that the RNC is coming next year, putting Cleveland in a well-earned national spotlight.

We’re thankful that due process unplugged all those ticket-generating traffic cameras. We’re all for safe driving, but the system was flawed.

With many schools suffering shortfalls in cash, we’re thankful for great teachers and students -- such as at Willetts Middle School in Brunswick. They are a finalist for a national $100,000 classroom makeover.

We’re thankful for the new East Bank of the Flats, another bold step for a city making giant strides at reinvention.

We’re thankful for the Cavaliers, a team that united us all last June in their improbable and heart-stopping run to the NBA Finals. Don’t put away those jerseys yet…they look ready to deliver Cleveland’s first NBA title next June.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it.

