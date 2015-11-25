Akron man sentenced for kidnapping, beating woman

An Akron man convicted in a violent assault on a woman whom he had been dating on and off for nearly a decade has learned his fate.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced on Wednesday that Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher sentenced John Lewis to 13 years in prison.

On Sept. 21, 2015 jurors found the 45-year-old guilty of the following charges:

- Kidnapping, a felony of the first degree

- Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree

- Abduction, a felony of the third degree

- Menacing by Stalking, a felony of the fourth degree

- Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree

The victim and Lewis had been in an on-again, off-again relationship over eight years.

On Aug. 3, 2014, following a long period of harassment and stalking, the prosecutor says the victim accepted a ride from Lewis to discuss their relationship. Lewis drove back to his home, where he then beat the victim, and dragged her into his home. In an attempt to escape, the victim jumped from the porch and broke her leg. Lewis then carried the victim to his basement, where he left her for more than seven hours before calling for help.

