Z Files: Distractions, distractions, distractions...

Check out Sports Director, Tony Zarrella's take on the big sports stories of the day.

There was Mike Pettine Wednesday, still talking about Johnny Manziel, and that, to me, is the biggest of all the issues facing the Browns.

I'm tired of talking about Johnny Manziel. You're tired of hearing about Johnny Manziel. And if we're tired of talking and hearing about him, how do you think the Browns feel?

Here they are, closing in on a prime-time game against a division rival, and what are they talking about? Johnny Manziel.

That's the never-ending challenge for a franchise at the bottom. Distractions. It's one of the reasons Pettine benched him Tuesday, but more than that, it's one of the reasons this team can never gain any traction. Maybe that's why Pettine took Johnny from first to third.

If Josh McCown goes down again, Mike can finally turn to a different quarterback, Austin Davis, and avoid, all together now, another distraction. As of Wednesday night, the Browns insist they're not giving up on Johnny Manziel.

That sounds good, and it's certainly diplomatic, but it's unrealistic.

At this point, it's not about scolding a 22-year old, or punishing a party animal. It's about moving forward with the type of people who actually embrace your team's philosophy.



We've said it for years. That's the one thing that's been missing in Berea, that "one voice" that sets the tone, and demands accountability.

On Tuesday, Mike Pettine and the Browns finally found it.



