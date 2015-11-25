Crews contain massive fire at Carter Lumber in Lorain County - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Crews contain massive fire at Carter Lumber in Lorain County

Wellington Fire crews responded to a large fire at Carter Lumber on U.S. Route 20 that started late Wednesday afternoon.

Crews say the fire began shortly before 5:30 p.m. Around 6:30, crews say the blaze was reduced to a smolder and under control. Crews remained on scene to check for hot spots. 

According to Wellington Fire, the blaze was in one of Carter Lumber's back buildings, not the main store. 

No injuries or rescues were reported.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

