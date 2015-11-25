Boy still trying to survive, months after alleged assault

A 4-year-old little boy is in the hospital, his father's girlfriend faces charges for allegedly putting him there. Michael Reece was injured at a house on Cleveland's west side.

A local 4-year-old is fighting for his life and police say his father's girlfriend is to blame.

19 Action News has been following 4-year-old Michael Reece Jr. since he suffered a traumatic brain injury at his father's Cleveland home back in January. Earlier this year, it seemed as though Mikey might not survive, but he made it.

While mother Angel Flores is thankful Mikey is still alive, she is overwhelmed at the pain he has endured. (Source: WOIO)

Little Mikey Reece is still fighting for his life. (Source: Family)

This Thanksgiving, a local mother is especially thankful that her son is still alive. He survived a terrible ordeal earlier this year, but his battle is not over yet.

Mikey Reece was injured in his father's Cleveland home back in January. When we saw him in April, he was smiling and talking after undergoing seven surgeries, due to a traumatic brain injury.

His mother, Angel Flores, wasn't notified her then 4-year-old was hurt until hours after the incident. This week, as Mikey recovers from his 12th surgery at MetroHealth Hospital, tears flow again.

"God, it just makes me sick. This is the worse part of this, to know he was hurt so badly," said Flores.

Michael Reece Sr. wasn't at home when his son was injured. He recently pleaded guilty to attempted endangering children. He faces sentencing next month.

His girlfriend, Crystal Anderson, was babysitting Mikey at the time of the incident and faces nine criminal charges. Her trial begins Monday.

Now 5, Mikey lays in a hospital bed, facing another long battle of recovery.

"Somehow, that little boy is amazing and so strong. There wasn't a doctor or nurse that gave him a chance to be here. They just told me he was hour by hour, and I need to plan for the worst. Almost a year later, I still have him," said Flores.

Mikey and his family will spend the holiday weekend at Metro.

