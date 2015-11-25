TONIGHT AT 11: New 'Facial Fitness' growing trend, boy still recovering from January assault

Want to look younger? A new workout routine may do the trick. Tonight we share a fitness craze for the face, that doesn’t involve Botox or expensive procedures.

And a local mother is thankful her son is alive this Thanksgiving. But he is back in the hospital tonight. We’ll update you on the little boy who police say was beaten at the hands of his father’s girlfriend.

Romona and I hope you’ll join us for Cleveland 19 News at 11.

See you then!

Denise Dufala

Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the Cleveland 19 News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.