Road woes continue as Cavs fall in Toronto

Kyle Lowry threw down a game-high 27, and all five Raptors starters scored in double-figures, as Toronto dealt

the Cavaliers (11-4) their fourth loss of the season on Wednesday night, 103-99 at Air Canada Centre.



LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 24 points, and Kevin Love added 21 along with 13 rebounds, but it wasn't

enough to offset a late Raptors run in the fourth quarter to hold the Cavs off.



Mo Williams returned to action and scored 15 points, and J.R. Smith added 15 as well.



All four of the Cavaliers' losses have come on the road. They'll get back to work Friday night in Charlotte.



