Bon Appetit! Pizzeria serves up blessings on Thanksgving

A downtown Cleveland pizzeria did not want anyone to go hungry on Thanksgiving Day so its owners opened its doors with one thing in mind...to give back.

From 11 a.m. - 1 pm. PizzaFire provided FREE pizzas to the city's homeless and disadvantaged.

Owners say they contacted several local shelters to spread the word, and to guarantee them a good turnout.

According to the store manager, they ran out of food in about an hour-and-a-half, but was able to give away more than 500 whole pies!

PizzaFire opened its first location in Northeast Ohio one year ago and has quickly expanded to four. Owners say they pride themselves in not just being a business in the community, but being a true part of the community.

The PizzaFire that took part in Thursday's giveaway is located on Euclid Ave.

