Black Friday campers take over Parma

Extreme shoppers set up shop outside the Parma Best Buy, trading in their turkey dinners for tents. They’ve been braving the wind and camping out since Wednesday night in hopes of scoring an early Black Friday deal.



"I'm hoping to get a 49' TV for $149-bucks. it's a good deal. If I gotta sleep here all night to get it, that's what I'm gonna do," says John Ellis.



The store doesn't open until 5 p.m. so those die hard shoppers will be out here all Thanksgiving Day hoping for those early deals.

But what does that mean for their Thanksgiving feasts?



"I'll be OK, food being cooked. I"ll just eat when I get home. I'll be cool because I have my TV," says Ellis.



"My wife is right there. She's gonna leave and get food and bring it back. I'll eat thanksgiving dinner here. Yes, I will," says Leonard Thompson.



Thompson has been doing this for the last four Thanksgivings. He's managed to get some pretty good stuff.



"I got a tablet last year, two tablets, four TV's and a computer. I plan on spending a lot of money."



And that's something retailers will be thankful for heading into black Friday.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.