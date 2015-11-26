WZAK Turkey Jam canceled

The 2015 Turkey Jam Presented by WZAK with Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Chaka Khan, which was scheduled to take place Sunday, November 29, 2015 at the Cleveland State Wolstein Center has been canceled.

Full Refunds are available at Point of Purchase

Ticket Buyers will be given a full Refund, if purchased with a Credit Card it will automatically be refunded to your credit card, if purchased at the Wolstein Center or Quicken Loans Arena Box Offices or Discount Drug Mart You must return to your point of purchase or the Wolstein Center Box Office before December 11, 2015 with their unused Tickets to receive their full refund.

