Turkey trotters pound the pavement

Waiting for the Turkey Trot to begin. (Source: WOIO)

NE Ohio's unseasonably warm temperatures made it an enjoyable morning as thousands of Clevelanders headed downtown for the 34th Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.

The Thanksgiving race, at Public Hall in downtown Cleveland, is one of biggest in the country with registration beginning at 7 a.m.

It was a record crowd for the race, officials say over 10,000 runners ran.

"I come out here every year to do the race because I think it’s a fun way to spend time with my family," said Richard Sutkus.

The 1 Mile Fun Walk kicked off at 8:45 followed by the 5K, and 5 Mile Run.

Cleveland 19’s Laura DeMaria even took part in the race between newscasts.

