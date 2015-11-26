Victim identified in Thanksgiving Day's Lakewood murder

Lakewood police are investigating a deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting.

Police say a man was killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday at 1408 Ridgewood Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Michael T. Murray, 29, of Cleveland, but the exact cause of death has not been released.

One man was arrested several hours after the shooting, but he has not been charged or named. Details of his arrest have not been revealed, but we're told the suspect and victim knew each other.

Check back for more details in this developing story.

