Amber alert cancelled, 2 children safe

An Amber Alert has been cancelled. (Source: Amber Alert Ohio)

An Amber Alert issued Thursday morning for a mother and her two children has been cancelled out of Belmont County. The three were found in Tuscarawas County.

Police say the mother, Mandy Myer of Flushing, Ohio was driving a blue 2002 Dodge van with Ohio registration FOZ2668.

At 11:37 a.m. two motorists traveling on I-77 in Stark County spotted the suspect's vehicle and called 911.

Troopers got behind the vehicle as the driver entered into Tuscarawas County. They stopped her and took her into custody without incident.

The two children, ages 6 and 8, were safe and unharmed.

At this time no charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation by Flushing Police Department.

