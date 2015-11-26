Strongsville jump rope team shows off their amazing tricks live on TV

Strongsville jump rope team appeared in the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The group is called the Heartbeats but performs under the name JUMP (Jumpers United for Macy’s Parade), with competitive jumpers from all over the world.

The amazing routine includes performing many tricks and skills in unison as they jump their way along the 2.8 mile parade route. The parade was televised on NBC.

Mobile users click here to view video.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.