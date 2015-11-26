Vigil planned for 3 young brothers missing since 2010

MORENCI, Mich. (AP) - A candlelight ceremony is planned in a southeast Michigan community for three brothers missing since the 2010 Thanksgiving holiday.

The vigil will be held Thursday night at a park in Morenci where Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton once played. They would be 14, 12 and 10, respectively.

The boys were last seen at their father's home in Morenci near the Michigan-Ohio border. They were to be returned to their mother, Tanya Zuvers.

The disappearance sparked a large search in the area. Authorities have said they believe they are dead.

John Skelton said he didn't harm his children and told police he handed the boys over to a group he didn't identify to protect them from Zuvers. He pleaded no contest to unlawful imprisonment and is serving 10-15 years in prison.

