St. Augustine serves up 20,000 meals to the needy

The St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood continuing its 43-year tradition of feeding those in need on Thanksgiving Day.

It takes days to pull off an event like this.

The center served 20,000 at their own facility, but also at 16 other shelters.

Plus, they delivered to 9,000 people who are homebound or have disabilities, along with several senior centers.

St. Augustine could pull this off without the great volunteers and donations.

