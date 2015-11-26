Festival of Trees returns Saturday

A Cleveland holiday tradition returns Saturday, Nov. 27.

Cleveland Playhouse will host the annual Festival of Trees inside Allen Theatre.

More than 20 trees decorated by local designers will fill the lobby. Each tree will have its own theme. The trees will be on display until Dec. 24.

The fest is free and open to the public. The hours are listed below.

Wed - Fri: 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Sat: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sun: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Week Hours:

Mon, Dec 21: 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Tues, Dec 22: 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Wed, Dec 23: 12:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Thurs, Dec 24: 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.

