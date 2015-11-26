List | Weekend holiday events in NE Ohio

Here are a list of holiday events going on in Cleveland this weekend.

EVENTS IN WINTERFEST VILLAGE IN PLAYHOUSE SQUARE

Nov. 27 activities all day

1-4:30 p.m. Fusion. Live and Talespinner Theater

Fusion. Live will be providing family-friendly holiday entertainment at the Winterfest Children’s Stage. The Children’s Stage will also host 2 special performances of Peter and the Wolf by Talespinner Theater between 3 and 4 p.m.

1-6:30 p.m. Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Get a jump start on holiday shopping at the Holiday Pop-up Shop at East 14th and Euclid Ave. Buy friends and family creative gifts from local artisans.

1-6:30 p.m. Food Trucks

Food trucks will be on site at Huron Ave. and Euclid Ave. for lunch, dinner and snacks.

5-6:30 p.m. Official Lighting of Downtown

The official lighting of Downtown Cleveland, hosted by Mark Nolan and Nicole Marcellino with stage show featuring special guest Humble G the Fiddla and headliner Old Skool, and a special visit from the jolly man in red and ending in a spectacular fireworks show.

GLOW WINTER SPECTACULAR

Nov. 27 to Jan. 3

11030 East Boulevard

Glow is the Botanical Garden's winter spectacular and one of Cleveland's most celebrated holiday traditions. Enjoy decorated trees, gingerbread houses, live music, outdoor lights, shopping, and much more.

THE POLAR EXPRESS

Nov. 13 to Dec. 20

The award-winning book comes to life on this magical journey to the North Pole and back. Elves will read the story to you on the way to the North Pole to pick up Santa! Santa visits each car.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Nov. 25 to Nov. 28

Playhouse Square

Phone: 216-241-6000

Times: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $28 - $65

Northeast Ohio’s favorite holiday tradition by Charles Dickens, adapted and directed by Gerald Freedman. Open your heart to Dickens’ classic tale of one man’s ultimate redemption.

A CHRISTMAS STORY

Nov. 27 to Dec. 23

1407 Euclid Avenue

Phone: 216-241-6000

The Cleveland Play House

Times: Various curtain times

Admission: $69-89

He’s back! One boy, one holiday wish and a world that seems to be conspiring to make certain it doesn’t come true. The record-breaking show returns to the CPH stage.

FESTIVAL OF TREES

Nov. 27 to Dec. 24

Allen Theatre

More than 20 trees decorated by local designers with different themes will fill the lobby. The festival is free and open to the public.

Hours:

Wed-Fri: 5-9 p.m.

Sat: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Christmas Week Hours:

Mon, Dec. 21: 5-9 p.m.

Tues, Dec. 22: 5-9 p.m.

Wed, Dec. 23: 12-9 p.m.

Thurs, Dec. 24: 12-5 p.m.

