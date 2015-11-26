Deputies respond to wrong home, family dog gunned down

A family dog was killed after police went to the wrong house.

According to WBNS in Columbus, a family is grieving the loss of their beloved pet after deputies entered the wrong home and shot the canine they say was too aggressive.

Richland County sheriff's deputies came to the home of Tiffany and Lenny McGregor based on a call from a woman who said she was attempting suicide. But the caller hung up without giving her name or address.

Copyright 2015 CBS Newspath via WBNS. All rights reserved.