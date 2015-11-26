NE Ohioans dish out more than food to the needy

A 43-year-old tradition continues in Cleveland over at St. Augustine's in Tremont. More than 20,000 people served and 10,000 meals delivered.



At the Ronald McDonald House families and staff had a holiday treat from the Ritz Carlton and its amazing executive chef Richard Arnoldi.



Over at Saint Boniface during their Community Dinner you can't miss Mary Hillman who's the life of the party. We saw her visit table after table taking a moment to talk to everyone.



“I think it's nice. I think it's very nice,” said Hillman.



It's her second visit of the evening at a different church. She'll turn 102-years-old next month.



Hillman was born in Cleveland after her parents arrived here from Hungary. Her dad was a bricklayer.



“I eat a bowl of oatmeal every morning, I put raisins in it and ground cinnamon,” said Hillman.



In downtown Cleveland on Euclid Pizza Fire opened its door to the homeless and served up their own slice of heaven.



There was so many hungry people they ran out of dough.



Over on Pearl Road at the United Methodist Church Ann and Arnie George who run the Parma Heights Food Bank were serving home-cooked meals to folks who can't afford many of them.



“We see a lot of people coming thru especially the older people but we also see young families and that's what really bothers me,” Ann George said.



The George's have been married 60 glorious years, still in love and giving back.



“We have to do things together otherwise at our age we'd fall asleep,” Arnie George said.

