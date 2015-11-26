Authorities seeking information after car dealership goes up in flames

The blaze happened on Thanksgiving Day and no one was in the building. (Source: City of Alliance Fire Department Facebook Page)

The Alliance Fire Department is asking for the public's help with information, pictures or video after a car dealership went up in flames on Thanksgiving Day.

The fire happened early afternoon at Sally and Associates car dealership on West State Street in Alliance.

The building was not occupied at the time, but all of the vehicles have been destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the fire inspector at (330) 821-1213.

