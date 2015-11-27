Black Friday: See it, Snap it, Send it in!

Hey shoppers did you get what you were looking for? Did you find a great deal on something else?

We want to know!

If you're out shopping, email, tweet or Facebook us some pictures of the mall parking lots and inside the stores with the subject "Black Friday", and they could be featured on the news.

Now’s your chance to show everyone in Cleveland that you found that hard to find gift you've been looking all over for!

That's right -- See it. Snap it. Send it to us at pics@cleveland19.com. (Save this address in your cell phone and don't forget to include names.)

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.