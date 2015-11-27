Crews watching for hot spots in large brush fire in Lorain

Crews were battling a large brush fire in the area of Colorado and Missouri Ave. in Lorain Friday.

Firefighters say they aren’t sure what started the fire, but it has been burning since 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police and fire and rescue crews remain on the scene watching for hot spots.

So far no structures have been damaged and no injuries but a couple hundred acres have been scorched.

