Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend arrested at hospital

An Erie County man, accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, is locked up without bond.

Police say Brandon Twarek, 29, killed Karen Holmes.

Holmes was found dead Wednesday in Twarek's parents Perkins Township home.

Twarek's stepfather found her body and called police.

Officials say Holmes appears to have been stabbed to death.

After the alleged murder, Twarek left his parent's home and went to another home in Danbury Township, where EMS was called for the cuts on his hands.

He was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo before being arrested late Thursday.

