Black Friday shoppers shop 'til they drop

Black Friday started dark and early at 2:30 am for Rita Lehman and her bargain shopping team of five. They're packing in an entire day of deal hunting.



"We'll be out, a few more stores. We’ll go home and sleep for a few hours and then head back out again," Lehman said.



The Atkin's sisters have their shopping all mapped out.



"I prepare for over a month. I have my spreadsheet and everything," Jen Atkins said.

And they're getting everything crossed off their Christmas shopping lists, thanks to some good deals at Toys R Us in North Olmsted.



"I got all of my nieces and nephews done for gift exchanges. The doll house was half-off and a couple other Callico Critters and Legos buy-one-get-one 40% off," Becky Atkins said.



Most Black Friday shoppers tell us crowd levels weren't too bad.



"It hasn't been bad at all," Jessica Brown said.



And Brown has been to her fair share of stores, hunting for a Leapfrog Leapster for her 3-year-old son.



"We've been to 4 stores and this is where I found it," Brown said.



Mission complete. Now on to the next store.

