Police: Foster child found dead in bathtub

Mansfield police are asking a lot of questions after a 14-year-old girl was found dead in a S. Franklin Street home.

Police say the teen was a foster child and a woman at 98 S. Franklin St. found her unresponsive in a bathtub early Friday morning.

She was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at 1:40 a.m.

The Summit County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and release the victim's name.

