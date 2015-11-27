Make-A-Wish child heading to pick up new puppy

OSP escort out of town. (Source: WOIO)

Maggie and her family (Source: WOIO)

The Make-A-Wish foundation has teamed up with an organization out of Nebraska to grant 14-year-old Maggie's wish.

The Independence girl and her family left Friday morning to get their Rottweiler puppy.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol granted them a police escort out of town.

The family is expected return from their road trip on December 1st.

