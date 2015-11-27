Make-A-Wish child heading to pick up new puppy - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Make-A-Wish child heading to pick up new puppy

Maggie's new puppy. (Source: Make-A-Wish) Maggie's new puppy. (Source: Make-A-Wish)
Maggie and her family (Source: WOIO) Maggie and her family (Source: WOIO)
Maggie (Source: WOIO) Maggie (Source: WOIO)
OSP escort out of town. (Source: WOIO) OSP escort out of town. (Source: WOIO)
INDEPENDENCE, OH (WOIO) -

The Make-A-Wish foundation has teamed up with an organization out of Nebraska to grant 14-year-old Maggie's wish.

The Independence girl and her family left Friday morning to get their Rottweiler puppy.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol granted them a police escort out of town.

 The family is expected return from their road trip on December 1st. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly