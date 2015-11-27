Suspect arrested in baby's death near shooting scene

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Funeral services will be held this week for Aavielle Wakefield. Visitation and service will be at Calhoun Funeral Home. The visitation is Wednesday, October 7 from 2-8 p.m. at 23000 Rockside Road in Bedford Heights.

A baby girl who was killed in a shooting was laid to rest a week after her death.

One local businessman has a special gift to help Aavielle’s family get back on their feet.

Visitation was held Wednesday for 5-month-old Aavielle Naveah Wakefield, who was killed in a shooting on East 143rd Street in Cleveland last week.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield.

Davon Holmes was arrested Friday at 10 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Task Force.

Aavielle was shot and killed back in October while she was in a car with her mother and two other people near East 143rd Street and Spear Avenue in Cleveland. Multiple shots were fired, but Aavielle was the only one hit.

Holmes was taken into custody in the 3300 block of East 140th Street, just three blocks from the shooting scene. Police say multiple tips from the public through Crime Stoppers led to the identification of the suspect. Holmes will be booked on aggravated murder charges.

Lawrence Hilliard was also arrested in connection with the case.

Hilliard was wanted by the Cleveland Police Department for tampering with evidence. He was taken into custody in the same location as the shooting took place on East 145th and Spear.

"The death of a child is something no family should have to endure, and nothing we do can bring baby Aavielle back to her family. We do hope that the arrest of Davon Holmes brings some peace to the Wakefield family," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.

