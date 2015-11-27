Suspect arrested in baby's death near shooting scene - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Suspect arrested in baby's death near shooting scene

Aavielle Wakefield was shot and killed on Oct. 1, 2015. (Source: Family) Aavielle Wakefield was shot and killed on Oct. 1, 2015. (Source: Family)
Davon Holmes (Source: Cleveland Police) Davon Holmes (Source: Cleveland Police)
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield

Davon Holmes was arrested Friday at 10 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Task Force

Aavielle was shot and killed back in October while she was in a car with her mother and two other people near East 143rd Street and Spear Avenue in Cleveland. Multiple shots were fired, but Aavielle was the only one hit.

Holmes was taken into custody in the 3300 block of East 140th Street, just three blocks from the shooting scene. Police say multiple tips from the public through Crime Stoppers led to the identification of the suspect. Holmes will be booked on aggravated murder charges. 

Lawrence Hilliard was also arrested in connection with the case.

Hilliard was wanted by the Cleveland Police Department for tampering with evidence. He was taken into custody in the same location as the shooting took place on East 145th and Spear.     

"The death of a child is something no family should have to endure, and nothing we do can bring baby Aavielle back to her family. We do hope that the arrest of Davon Holmes brings some peace to the Wakefield family," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.  

